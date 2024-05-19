Twenty Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Al Jazeera TV network reported that the airstrike hit an apartment building in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Saturday that some 35,386 Palestinians have been martyred since the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza.

The ministry issued a statement, declaring that 83 Palestinians were martyred and 105 were wounded over the past 24 hours. The number of injured Palestinians reached 79,366 people.

Media outlets also reported that the Israeli regime’s army had initiated airstrikes on different areas in northern, central and southern Gaza since last night.

Palestinian resistance fighters are confronting Israeli military forces in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza as well as in Rafah city in southern Gaza, inflicting losses on Zionists.

