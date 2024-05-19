Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on Eilat Port

The Iraqi resistance in a statement announced that to confront the occupation of the Zionist regime in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the killing of Palestinian civilians by the Zionists, the resistance forces targeted the military airbase of the Israeli regime in the Port of Eilat with a drone.

This group had targeted the key port in drone strikes in two operations on May 17-18.

It had warned the Zionist regime in previous operations that if the regime continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it would intensify its operations against the regime’s positions.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi resistance media has reported drone attacks on targets in the occupied Syrian Golan and other occupied Palestinian territories.

