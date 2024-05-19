Iran Red Crescent assisted over 5,800 flood-hit people: Official

Mahammudi pointed to the rescue operations conducted during the floods from May 13 to May 19, saying that 16 provinces, including East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Isfahan, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, South Khorasan, Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Zanjan, Semnan, Fars, Qazvin, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, and Mazandaran, called for relief services over the mentioned period.

The official said that Iran Red Crescent forces carried out 94 relief operations during this period, and the rescuers helped 5,818 flood-hit people, provided 286 people with temporary shelter, transferred 28 people to safe areas, and pumped out water from 300 residential units.

He added that 192 teams, including 681 rescuers, took part in the rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

Some 12 people have reportedly lost their lives due to recent floods in Iran’s northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province, mostly in the provincial capital Mashhad.

