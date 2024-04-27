Iran’s Red Crescent assists 57,000 flood victims in Sistan and Baluchestan

Mohammad Mehdi Sajjadi told IRNA on Saturday that the relief efforts of the Red Crescent have reached 57,101 people.

The number of people living in emergency accommodation has reached 38,034 in the recent floods in southeastern Iran, he said.

Sajjadi added that since April 16, 13 cities of Sistan and Baluchestan have been affected by the rain and floods, and the biggest portion of relief efforts have been devoted to Konarak city.

Over the past few days, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Kerman, Hormozgan, and Yazd provinces have been affected by floods.

