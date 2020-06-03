Awakening of nations against global arrogance, message of Imam Khomeini: Iran envoy

Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks at a virtual seminar in Islamabad to mark the 31st demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini jointly organized by Iranian cultural consulate and Al-Baseerah Institute in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Director General of Iranian Cultural Consulate Mohammad Reza Kaka, politicians, religious leaders, university teachers and intellectuals participated in the event.

Ambassador Hosseini expressing his views said struggle against the oppressive system of world is a fundamental element in Imam Khomeini's political school which has impacted the world.

He added late Imam played a significant role in defeating the imperialist and Zionist forces. “He (Imam Khomeini) has also played a very important role for bringing unity among the Muslim world,” noted the ambassador.

He pointed out that Imam Khomeini’s struggle was not limited to the Iranian nation but to the entire Muslim Ummah and other non-Muslim oppressed nations across the globe.

Director General of Iranian Cultural Consulate Mohammad Reza Kaka in his views said despite all the pressures and threats from the arrogant powers we have not witnessed the slightest change or retreat in the path of Islamic Revolution.

He said that whole Muslim world is inspired by the teachings of Imam Khomeini. Kaka added the awakening movement of Imam Khomeini against the tyranny was accepted by the entire Muslim world.

The diplomat said Imam Khomeini set an example of bravery for the oppressed people of the world irrespective of their religious beliefs.

Other speakers, including Iranian and Pakistani scholars, in their speeches said that Imam Khomeini stood up against the tyrannical powers the Islamic world.

They said that the United States failed in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan because the people of the region inspired by Imam Khomeini resisted the invaders and occupiers.

They added teachings of Imam Khomeini will continue to provide guidance to the people around the world.

