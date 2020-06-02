IRGC: Imam Khomeini’s insightful ideas road map for Iranians

His thought guarantees lasting national security as well as peace, the statement added.

A new chapter on defense and deterrence in Iran’s book has been opened up as he promised, the statement further noted.

Also, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army issued a statement on the occasion.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will address the Iranian nation in a live televised speech on June 3 on the occasion of the 31st departure anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

7129**2050

