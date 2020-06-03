Message of Imam Khomeini's Islamic Revolution, exemplary for entire world: Speakers

Iranian diplomats, Pakistani intellectuals, prominent Shia, and Sunni clerics participated in the seminar organized by the Iranian Khana-e-Farhang in the Southwestern city of Quetta.

New Consul General of Iran Hassan Darvishvand and Director-General Khana-e-Farhang Sayed Hassan wa-Gheifi, Maulana Abdul Matin Akhundzada, Former Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Senior leaders of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen were the keynote speakers at the conference.

They added the founder of the great Islamic Revolution of Iran not only fought and overthrew the tyrannical rulers in the country but also reached the oppressed people of Iran.

Consul General of Iran Hassan Darvishvand said Imam Khomeini not only helped bring a political transformation in replacing a monarchy with the democratic system in Iran but also brought about social transformation moving the Iranian society towards greater equality among the people from different classes of the society.

He said the Imam of Ummah had taught the people of Iran and the world not only to see themselves but also to the oppressed people of the world while following principles of Islam.

He said the United States in the current situation does not even feel sorry for the nation itself and does not allow arrogant forces to pay attention to the wishes of the people.

Director-General Khana-e-Farhang Sayed Hassan wa-Gheifi said Imam Khomeini has a global personality that is not only related to his own time.

He noted that Imam Khomeini is the eternal character who will be remembered and respected forever.

He said that Imam Khomeini presented his thoughts and implemented them successfully in the form of the Islamic Revolution.

The diplomat said that the Islamic Revolution is flourishing for the past many years because of the guidance of the late Imam.

The former Jamaat-e-Islami leader in Balochistan, Pakistan, said Imam Khomeini was a revolutionary and a leader of the oppressed. He said Imam Khomeini led the Iranian nation in difficult times.

Maulana Abdul Matin added: The Islamic Revolution is a great miracle that forced the United States to leave Iran.

Other guests of the program in their remarks said that the Islamic Revolution reformed the entire Iranian society.

They said Imam Khomeini’s role in bringing about awakening in the Islamic world is also very impressive, very commendable, and something which needs to be highly appreciated.

They added that Imam Khomeini’s teachings and his views should be considered very carefully in the Islamic world.

