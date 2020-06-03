Iran envoy terms self-esteem as Imam Khomeini's aim

In his article which was published in Bosnian media on the occasion of the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise, Mahmoud Heidari said the revival of godliness and human society return to spirituality and justice, preventing the spread of atheism and corruption, political independence of the Muslim countries, and removing the occupation of Palestine was among Imam Khomeini's aspirations.

Stressing the importance of observing health protocols, he said due to the outbreak of coronavirus, this is the first time the demise anniversary of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution is to be held without people's presence.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against the dictator powers across the world.

