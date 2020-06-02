Memorials, tributes begin in Pakistan to mark Imam Khomeini's demise anniversary

Iranian cultural consulates in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar have organized different online programs to mark the death anniversary of Imam Khomeini. Iranian diplomats, Pakistani political and religious figures, professors, and scholars would participate in the programs.

The Iranian consulate in Karachi has planned to hold virtual photo exhibition, screenings of documentaries and video clips about the struggle and achievements of Imam Khomeini.

Iranian cultural consulate in Islamabad and Al-Baseerah Trust would hold a virtual conference to commemorate the occasion of the 31st death anniversary of Imam Khomeini, which will be participated by Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini and other prominent Pakistani personalities.

Iranian Khana-e-Farhang in Quetta today would also hold a program to mark the event. New Consul General of Iran Hassan Darvishvand and Director-General of Khana-e-Farhang Hassan Waghefi will participate in the event along with other Pakistani personalities.

In addition, Iranian Khana-e-Farhang in Karachi will hold a memorial about Imam Khomeini tomorrow. Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi, Director-General of Khana-e-Farhang in Karachi Bahram Kian, and other Pakistani personalities will participate in the program.

Iranian cultural consulate Lahore has organized a virtual seminar of women about Imam Khomeini while a book reading event and essay competitions have also been organized about late Imam.

