Iran Army issues statement on 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini demise

In addition to achieving full deterrence, Iran has reached a decisive level in the region, the statement read.

Iran also enjoys unparalleled authority, as well as dignity, in the West Asian region, it added.

While renewing the pact with the Imam's lofty ideals, the army is voicing its readiness to take initiative to this end.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictator powers across the world.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will address the Iranian nation in a live televised speech on June 3 on the occasion of the 31st departure anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

