Iran: Fighting oppression key to save nations from yoke of US exploitation

Iranian Defense Ministry described Imam Khomeini as a great man who stood against bullying and arrogant powers and had never felt any fear.

By founding a government based on Islam and toppling the sinister and degraded dynasty of Pahlavi, Imam Khomeini created a significant development beyond Iran's borders in the region and the world as well.

These days the criminal US officials spare no effort in oppressing their own people, and despite claims of democracy, they suppress the oppressed black people through the cheapest methods and racial discrimination.

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died at the hands of police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictator powers across the world.

