Iran hands over 92 illegal immigrants to Pakistan

According to official sources, these Pakistanis had entered Iran through illegal crossings two months ago without valid documents which led to their apprehension.

Pakistani Levies’ (border force) official told media that the deportees have been shifted to quarantine centers after proper screening by health teams deputed at the border crossing in Taftan.

Excluding eight residents of Balochistan, the remaining people would be sent to their respective provinces for keeping them in quarantine before allowing them to go home to avoid the spread of coronavirus,” the official added.

Last month, Iran had handed over 63 Pakistani nationals to authorities for illegally entering into the country.

Pakistani nationals who enter Iran illegally are apprehended by Iranian security forces.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal cross-border movements.

