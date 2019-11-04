Nov 4, 2019, 11:21 AM
Journalist ID: 2053
News Code: 83541361
0 Persons

Tags

Iran hands over 29 Pakistani nationals to Islamabad Government

Iran hands over 29 Pakistani nationals to Islamabad Government

Islamabad, Nov 4, IRNA -- Iran handed over 29 Pakistani nationals to the local authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border crossing, local media reported on Monday.

According to reports, the detained people were arrested from different cities of Iran for living without valid travel documents.

After completion of formal procedures, Iran handed over the Pakistani nationals to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.

Pakistani nationals who enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal cross-border movements.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 8 =