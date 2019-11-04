Iran hands over 29 Pakistani nationals to Islamabad Government

According to reports, the detained people were arrested from different cities of Iran for living without valid travel documents.
After completion of formal procedures, Iran handed over the Pakistani nationals to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.
Pakistani nationals who enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces.
Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal cross-border movements.
