Oct 23, 2019, 1:25 PM
Iran hands over 123 illegal immigrants to Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 23, IRNA -- Iranian security forces have handed over 123 Pakistani nationals to the local authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border crossing, local media reported.

According to reports, the detained people were trying to go to Europe via Iran illegally.

After completion of formal procedures, the Levies force handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces. Iranian authorities have been often deporting illegal Pakistani immigrants.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal movements of immigrants.

