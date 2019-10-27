Iran hands over 112 Pakistani illegal immigrants

The Iranian officials handed over the illegal immigrants to the border security officials of Pakistan.

All deportees have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

Pakistani citizens, who trespassed into Iran, wanted to proceed to Europe without proper travel documents for economic reasons.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by the Iranian security forces. Iranian authorities have been often deporting illegal Pakistani immigrants.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal movements of immigrants.

