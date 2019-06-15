Iran hands over 44 more Pakistani illegal immigrants to Pakistan

According to reports, the detained people were arrested from different cities of Iran for living without valid travel documents.



After completion of formal procedures, the Iranian border guards handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.



Iran has also handed over 144 illegal immigrants to Pakistan last week.



Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop cross-border illegal movements of immigrants.



