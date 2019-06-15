15 June 2019 - 10:28
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code 83353644
0 Persons

Iran hands over 44 more Pakistani illegal immigrants to Pakistan

Iran hands over 44 more Pakistani illegal immigrants to Pakistan

Islamabad, June 15, IRNA -- Iranian security forces have handed over 44 more Pakistani nationals to Pakistan's officials at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border crossing, state media reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the detained people were arrested from different cities of Iran for living without valid travel documents.


After completion of formal procedures, the Iranian border guards handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.


Iran has also handed over 144 illegal immigrants to Pakistan last week.


Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop cross-border illegal movements of immigrants. 


272**6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 2 =