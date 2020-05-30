Disrespect of Muslims holy sites, a global Zionist conspiracy: Iran embassy

The embassy in a statement on Saturday called upon the Muslims to remain vigilant about such evil plots.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the news of the destruction of the holy shrines of the Sunnis in Syria and its connection to the Islamic Republic as a vicious scenario and a pre-planned conspiracy, and strongly rejects it," the statement said.

It said undoubtedly, the publication of such fake news is an attempt to create divisions among the followers of Islamic sects and to provoke public opinions, feelings and emotions; this only benefits the international Zionism and enemies of the Muslim world.

"It is emphasized that any disrespect to the graves of the deceased and historical sites has no place in the school of Islam," said the statement.

It added that the perpetrators of this crime certainly do not have a correct understanding of this heavenly religion and must be held accountable before Almighty Allah.

“All journalists and members of the media are urged to refrain from spreading any rumors, based on their responsibility to provide professional information,” said the embassy.

