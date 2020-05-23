Zionists using Covid-19 as biological weapon to punish Palestinians: Iranian scholar

Fawad Izadi expressing his views in a Pakistani program via a video link from Iran said Palestinians are not able to get proper medicine due to blockade and medical equipment to defend themselves against the virus.

He said Al-Quds day is observed to express solidarity with the Palestinian people who are facing the Zionist aggression for past 70 years.

“It is the day to show opposition to the supporters of Zionist oppression including the US and to also show opposition to the members of the Muslim community who are directly or indirectly cooperating with Zionist regime to achieve its goals,” said the Iranian expert.

He said it is the day of the oppressed it is the day to make sure that Muslim Ummah should not remain silent towards the atrocities on Palestinians who are facing injustice and besieged for past many years.

Izadi went on to say that Al-Quds day is a day to make sure that our voices are being heard internationally to condemn the Zionist atrocities on Palestinians.

“Forging unity among Muslim Ummah is our ultimate goal” he noted.

The expert on international affairs expressing his views said it is difficult to say whether Coronavirus is a curse or something sent down as a punishment but one thing is clear in Palestine the Zionist regime is not helping the Palestinian people, who are under siege, to overcome the virus.

Izadi added some people in Zionist regime look Covid-19 as a biological weapon to punish Palestinians more.

He said the virus is a litmus test to see how countries and individuals react to this Zionist move on Palestinians.

The scholar said that Muslims all around the world should participate in programs related to Al-Quds through social media and technology to raise their voices in support of Palestinians and the injustice going on there. “We have to make sure that our voices are being heard internationally,” he said.

