IRGC unveils artillery support drone in military drill: Cmdr.

Dezful, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has deployed drones for surveillance and precise fire control in its artillery units during an ongoing military exercise, a senior commander said.

“The performance of artillery units is based on communication, and the use of drones for surveillance and precise fire control is being used for the first time in the artillery of the ground forces,” Second Brigadier General Hamidreza Bahmani, commander of the 64th Al-Hadid Missile and Artillery Brigade of the IRGC Ground Force, told IRNA on the sidelines of the second phase of the Great Prophet 19 drills on Tuesday.

Additionally, he said that new fire control systems have been added to enhance the precision and coordination of artillery fire directed at designated targets.

He said the missile and artillery brigade under his command is playing a key role in the war games by providing fire support and overseeing artillery operations.

The commander explained that the brigade has deployed advanced missile systems, including Basir, Krasnopol, and Arman, along with fire control systems such as Hasir and Samad, during the exercise.

