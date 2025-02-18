Iran ready to develop Caspian-Persian Gulf corridor infrastructure: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is ready to help develop the infrastructure of the Caspian-Persian Gulf corridor and establish logistics bases in its southern ports for the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak made the announcement during the third Caspian Economic Forum held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The minister stressed the importance of leveraging agreements such as the Caspian Economic Agreement and the Trans-Caspian Corridor to increase transactions between member states.

He noted that the members also discussed strengthening cooperation within regional frameworks like BRICS and Eurasia.

During the forum, Atabak said, all five littoral states raised concerns about the declining water levels of the Caspian Sea and agreed to set up a joint monitoring system to that effect while seeking assistance from international organizations.

Additionally, the forum addressed the need to prevent industrial and urban wastewater contamination of the Caspian Sea, develop the untapped potential of the oil and gas industry, and promote tourism in the Caspian region.

4353