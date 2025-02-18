Feb 18, 2025, 3:38 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85754892
T T
0 Persons

Tags

IRGC launches large-scale military exercise in southwest Iran

Feb 18, 2025, 3:38 PM
News ID: 85754892
IRGC launches large-scale military exercise in southwest Iran

During the military drill, a number of new unmanned aerial vehicles are to be unveiled.

Dezful, IRNA — The Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has started a large-scale military exercise, dubbed “The Great Prophet 19” in southwest Iran.

The IRGC has launched a new stage of the war game in Iran’s southwestern regions since Monday.

The IRGC Ground Force employed a series of homegrown drones during the drill in Shavariyeh, located in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Conducted in real conditions, the drill aims to evaluate the effectiveness of defense plans against possible attacks, among other objectives.

During the military drill, several new unmanned aerial vehicles are to be unveiled.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .