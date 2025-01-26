Top IRGC cmdr. says all goals of Great Prophet 19 naval drill realized

Bushehr, IRNA – Commander of the Naval Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri says all goals set for the Great Prophet 19 naval exercise have been achieved, which involved different operations and successful hitting of mock enemy targets.

“Our assessment of the exercise was very good, and all goals were realized,” the commander told reporters on Sunday in the city of Bushehr, southern Iran.

He explained that shore-to-sea and surface-to-surface missiles with different ranges were fired during the maneuvers.

Also, Navvab missile was launched for the first time to give air protection to Martyr Soleimani-class vessel, successfully hitting its targets, added Tangsiri.

The commander also said that cruise and ballistic missiles as well as the upgraded Qadr missiles were used with the aim of achieving longer range and more accuracy in countering electronic warfare.

According to Rear Admiral Tangsiri, the exercises were aimed at promoting the preparedness of the IRGC naval forces in the face of any adventurism by enemies, and sent a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries.

The the Great Prophet 19 naval exercise was part of the annual Eghtedar (Power) exercise of the Great Prophet, the land version of which was recently conducted jointly by the IRGC and Army forces across the country, including in the provinces of Kermanshah in the west and Isfahan in central Iran.

