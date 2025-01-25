IRGC fires AI-guided missiles from drones on final day of naval exercise

Tehran, IRNA – On the final day of the Great Prophet 19 naval exercise, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy launched two artificial intelligence-guided missiles from combat drones, achieving direct hits against simulated enemy targets.

The final phase of the exercise, conducted in the southern provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan on Saturday, featured a series of complex military operations, including the launch of Qaem and Almas missiles from Mohajer 6 and Ababil 5 drones.

The drills were launched on Friday across the northern and central regions of the strategic Persian Gulf.

On the final day of the war games, IRGC Navy commandos carried out amphibious operations, including shore-to-sea firings. Surface-to-surface Qadr 200 missiles were also launched, while Kosar-222 defense missile systems successfully took out hypothetical enemy aircraft.

Speaking on the sidelines of the drill, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the primary objective of the exercise was to bolster coordination within the elite force and enhance its combat readiness against potential external threats.

Tangsiri added that the drill carried “a message of peace” to neighboring countries in line with the IRGC Navy’s commitment to regional stability.

The drill is part of the annual Eghtedar (Power) exercise of the Great Prophet, the land version of which was recently conducted jointly by the IRGC and Army forces across the country, including in the provinces of Kermanshah in the west and Isfahan in central Iran.

