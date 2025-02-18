Iran supports peace, stability in Sudan: Top security official

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali-Akbar Ahmadian has criticized foreign interventions in Sudan, stressing the need for peace and stability to be restored in the African nation.

“We favor peace and the end of violence and war in Sudan… and we are distressed by the suffering of the Sudanese people,” Ahmadian said during a meeting in Tehran with Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali Yousuf Ahmed Al-Sharif.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments. Emphasizing Iran’s support for the Sudanese government, Ahmadian blamed the ongoing conflict in Sudan on the Israeli regime, which he described as “the source of evil and mischief.”

He expressed his belief that the conflict in Sudan is partly a consequence of the support it provides to Palestine.

The Sudanese foreign minister, for his part, concurred with Ahmadian, saying that the insurgency and civil war in Sudan have foreign roots and are aimed at disintegrating the country and plundering its wealth.

He referred to the Israeli plots against his country and praised Iran’s support for Sudan’s stability and territorial integrity.

After two years, the Sudanese Army has pushed back the rebels from the areas they had seized and is grateful for Iran’s support, Al-Sharif added.

9341**4353