Iran will never negotiate under threats: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says “maximum pressure” and “resolutions” have never worked against Iran, insisting that Tehran will not negotiate "under threats."

“We will not negotiate under pressure. This is a very clear principle in Iran’s foreign policy, and I believe any independent country shares this principle,” he told reporters Monday night.

The minister reiterated that if Iranians are treated with dignity, they will respond in kind.

Araghchi said that “beautiful words” coming from the White House do not matter; rather, it is the actions taken by the new administration that count.

“That document, signed under the title of the Presidential Memorandum, speaks volumes, and its directives for various U.S. departments to enforce maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran are completely clear,” he said.

Early this month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum restoring the maximum pressure campaign against Iran, a policy that he had launched after unilaterally withdrawing the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran in his first term.

Trump also said he was ready to reach a new deal with Iran.

