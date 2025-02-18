‘Foolish’ American plan for Gaza will lead nowhere: Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States’ “foolish plan” for Gaza will lead nowhere.

Ayatollah Khamenei received the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Leader congratulated the Palestinian resistance on their victory against Israel in Gaza, where the occupying regime has been forced to enter into a ceasefire agreement with Hamas after failing to eliminate the resistance group, a chief objective of its genocidal war in the enclave.

“The great work of the leaders and fighters of the Palestinian resistance in creating unity and cohesion and steadfastness against the enemy, and moving the complex negotiations forward, along with the patience and perseverance of the (Palestinian) people, has brought honor to the resistance in the region,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that this victory has set “a new benchmark” in resistance battles against the occupying regime.

The Leader pointed out that the Israeli regime is now negotiating the release of its prisoners held in Gaza in exchange for a substantially larger number of Palestinian prisoners and with the same resistance groups that it had vowed to destroy going into the war.

“Currently, global public opinion is in favor of Palestine, and under these circumstances, no plan will succeed without the consent of the resistance and the people of Gaza,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei was referring to a proposed plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to “take over” Gaza after the enclave has been forcibly cleared of its more than two million residents. The plan has been widely rejected by both the Palestinians and the broader Arab world.

During the meeting, Nakhalah congratulated Ayatollah Khamenei on the Palestinian victory and expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic's continuous support for the resistance.

“The Palestinian resistance has, in fact, been at war with the United States and the West for the past year and a half,” he said. “Despite the unequal balance of (military) power, the Palestinian resistance has been able to achieve great victories.”

