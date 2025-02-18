Hamas says ready to begin 2nd phase of ceasefire negotiations with Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas’s chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya has said the Palestinian resistance group is ready to begin the second phase of ceasefire negotiations with the Israeli regime.

Al-Hayya said Tuesday that Hamas would release all six living Israeli prisoners under the first phase of the ceasefire this week, along with the bodies of four dead prisoners.

He added that Hamas was working with mediators, particularly Qatar and Egypt, to ensure the first phase of the ceasefire agreement is thoroughly implemented.

The official emphasized that Hamas has demonstrated its commitment to the agreement, while blaming the Israeli regime, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for delaying and evading its obligations under the deal, particularly with regards to the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Thirty-three Israeli prisoners were due to be released under the first phase, with 19 freed so far in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinians.

Of the remaining 14, eight are dead, according to Israeli officials.

The first phase of the ceasefire will officially end on March 1, and Israel has been delaying negotiations on the next stages, which were supposed to have begun 16 days after the agreement took effect on January 19.

The second phase of the ceasefire calls for a permanent end to the war in Gaza.

3266**4353