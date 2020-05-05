Pakistan calls for global truce amid Covid-19 crisis

He was addressing the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) through video link convened by Azerbaijan, the current chair.

He said Covid-19 pandemic be transformed into an opportunity to create more equitable world order through joint efforts.

The President said Pakistan took wide-ranging measures under robust institutional mechanism to mitigate adverse impacts of Coronavirus.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced massive relief package worth eight billion dollars for the deserving families affected by the Coronavirus.

President Dr Alvi urged the developed countries to extend financial relief to the developing countries to manage the consequences, resulting in Covid-19 crisis.

He urged the global countries to take urgent initiatives for debt relief, discourage intolerance and discrimination, and provide equal health excess to all people.

“Our efforts to handle Covid-19 should stay clear of politicization and pursuit of narrow agenda,” he stressed.

NAM with over 120 members is the biggest global forum after the United Nations.

A major effort particularly focused towards the poorest in the world for their relief, and revival of economies at the earliest so that livelihoods may be restored should be made, Dr Arif Alvi said.

He said the impact of Covid-19 had exposed the fragility of our global system and the enormity of the “challenges we face”.

The president said there had been an alarming increase in religious intolerance, hate speech, Islamophobia, Xenophobia and other forms of discrimination, resulting in incitement to hatred against and scapegoating of religious minorities for the spread of virus.

