Rouhani: US acts troublesome for Iran in fighting coronavirus

President Rouhani made the remarks addressing the 18th meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which was held online.

Condemning US’ acts against Iran and the human rights, he said such measures have prolonged or even made impossible supplying required medical items and have challenged Iran’s targeted plan in fighting the virus.

The Iranian president also termed undermining World Health Organization as undermining the international joint confrontation against COVID19, saying US’ unjustifiable, hasty and irresponsible action in depriving the WHO of its financial resources is considered as a strategic mistake.

Iran has expressed readiness to cooperate with all countries in the world for achieving COVID19 vaccine and treating the disease and welcomes all cooperation requests, President Rouhani reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, president Rouhani appreciated the efforts made by his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev for arranging the summit and also for his assistance in fighting COVID19.

He thanked all Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states who helped fight coronavirus.

World’s experience in fighting COVID19 indicated that how an infectious disease can threaten countries regardless of border, nationality and race and endanger people’s health, Rouhani noted.

It is a serious warning for all states that humans are sufficiently exposed to big threats like destroying the environment, global warming and natural threats like coronavirus, he said.

It is time for replacing pressures, military threats and economic terrorism by bilateral, multilateral and international cooperation for fighting real and joint threats.

Such an experience showed that vulnerability of world powers which is being made up for in their WMD arsenal, is not less, if not more than others.

Enjoying such an approach, since the beginning of the outbreak, Iran has cooperated with WHO and based on International Health Regulations (IHR) for preparing a national strategic plan to fight coronavirus.

He referred to response to crisis with participation of the related bodies, social participation, inter-sectoral cooperation and maintaining national fight against COVID19 through phone and internet, allocating 1,000 comprehensive health centers, creating a system for self-screening, launching quarantine units and providing additional treatments as Iran’s strategic plans.

He also referred to creating diagnosis network, managing the disease through laboratory tests and diagnosis algorithm, implementing social distancing policy, health research management and presenting packages for low-income groups as other strategic plans adopted by Iran.

Thanks to such measures Iran has so far been able to prevent the outbreak of virus in many cities and its measures in fighting and controlling coronavirus have been evaluated as beyond international standards.

Of course, nothing more can be expected from the US government, which has repeatedly unilaterally withdrawn from international agreements and has violated international regulations, President Rouhani reiterated.

By imposing unilateral and illegal sanctions, the US has not only deprived Iranians of their rights, but its measures are regarded as threat to international cooperation and multilateralism.

While all countries are planning and establishing cooperation in fighting this threat and providing the required items, Iran is also after preparing medical and pharmaceutical equipment, he said, adding that unfortunately due to the US unilateral and illegal sanctions suppliers cannot send their products to Iran.

The 18th meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held in the attendance of the representatives of 40 countries, including 19 presidents, one vice-president, six prime ministers, one deputy prime minister, and eight foreign ministers.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish