NAM online meeting kicks off, President Rouhani to deliver speech

According to the official website of the Iranian president, President Rouhani is among the key speakers of the meeting.

The meeting is to start with a speech by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Then, the chairman of the 74th United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will deliver a speech and the message of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be read.

The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom will give a report on the conditions COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

Representatives of 40 countries are attending the meeting, including 19 presidents, one vice-president, six prime ministers, one deputy prime minister, and eight foreign ministers.

