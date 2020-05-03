Pakistan to join NAM online summit for combating COVID-19

Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement on Sunday said that the Special Online Summit of the Heads of State and Government of NAM Member States has been convened at the initiative of the President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, in his capacity as current Chair of the Movement.

It said the summit will conclude with a political Declaration of the Movement “Uniting Against COVID-19” as well as identified measures for enhanced coordination among NAM Member States in their common fight against COVID-19.

The statement added President Aliyev’s efforts aim at bringing the Movement, at the highest decision-making level, for assessing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Member States and identifying needs and steps for possible remedies and follow-up measures.

“The Non-Aligned Movement represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations, comprising 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America. A number of Heads of State and Government will participate in the virtual summit,” it said.

The statement further said that Pakistan is an active member of the Movement and has contributed and shaped the Movement’s position on a range of political, legal, economic and social issues. President Arif Alvi had represented Pakistan at the 18th Summit of NAM in Baku in October 2019.

