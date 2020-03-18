Iran FM Spox urges all countries to fight COVID19

Elaborating on the international measures taken by Iranian Foreign Ministry on removing barriers for fighting coronavirus, Mousavi said Foreign Ministry has requested Azerbaijan as rotatory chairman of NAM to oppose US’ unilateral sanctions through a statement.

NAM states have been urged to make US stop illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran for fighting COVID2019, he added.

Unfortunately, some of the NAM members like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco and Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi regime in Yemen have expressed opposition against this statement and have broken the consensus.

Appreciating those countries which have helped Iran in fighting coronavirus and have expressed solidarity and sympathy, Mousavi regretted that some Arab and Islamic governments which are mostly Iran’s neighbors have taken this act against Iranians.

These countries have not observed what is necessary for maintaining good neighborliness in international relations.

In case the fight against pandemic to be defeated, it will turn out to be a global disaster and no country will be safe.

