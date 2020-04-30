Iran to achieve success against COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan FM

Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged greetings on the advent of holy month of Ramadan.

The statement further said offering condolences over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to COVID-19 the Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that Iran would achieve success against the global pandemic.

“The two Foreign Ministers discussed the recent outbreak of desert locust in the region and agreed on the need for collective endeavours to effectively address this menace,” it said.

It added the two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the Afghan peace process. Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and our hopes for the earliest commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed thanks for Iranian leadership’s principled position on the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Yesterday Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Iran is interested in trade ties with Pakistan and the neighboring countries, especially cross-border exchange of goods.

