Pres. Rouhani vows to ease restrictions in cities recovered from COVID-19

The president made the remarks in a meeting with the specialized committee of a national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Referring to dividing the Iranian cities into white, yellow and red health conditions with regard to their respond to the spread of the virus, Rouhani said that white cities will be announced soon so as to resume businesses, open religious sites and simply to ease restrictions.

He thanked the Iranian people for practicing social distancing protocols, saying in cities with yellow health conditions which are close to white conditions, 80 percent of health protocols have been obeyed.

The president expressed the hope that all the businesses will resume and the populated centers will reopen within the next two weeks or finally by May 20.

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish