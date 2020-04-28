Iranian students to return from Italy on 2 flights

Following the coronavirus outbreak and the request of compatriots abroad, especially students to return to Iran and the request of the Iranian Embassy in Italy, Iran Air was licensed on Wednesday, April 29, and Saturday, May 2, to Milan.

The first flight of "Homa" Airlines at 17:40 on Wednesday, April 10 local time will transfer students and compatriots from Milan Airport to Imam Khomeini Airport (IKIA).

Also on Saturday, May 2, Iranian students and compatriots will be transferred from Milan Airport to Imam Khomeini Airport at 17:40 pm local time on a Iran Air flight.

Students and compatriots can apply for tickets by visiting Iran Air's offices in Tehran, Milan, and Rome.

Due to Corona's epidemic situation and the upward trend in Italy, dozens of Iranian students studying in the country have been requesting to return to the country in recent weeks, and this issue is being seriously pursued in Tehran and Rome.

