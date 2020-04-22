Italian festival to screen Iranian short film

According to the official website of the festival, “the competition is divided into a section dedicated to feature films (minimum 40 minutes) and short films (maximum 15 minutes).”

“The film competition is open to Italian and foreign films with any subject (without exception for films that have already participated in other festivals and/or have already been released in theaters).”

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, the event will be held online.

‘Hug Me’ narrates the story of a woman who faces a problem with her husband.

The festival is scheduled to be held in October.

