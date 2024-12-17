Iran's production of semi-finished steel hits 20.4 million tons in eight months

The production comprised 13.28 million tons of billet and bloom and 8.058 million tons of slab, the report stated.

Total steel products, including flat and long steel, reached 14.835 million tons in this period.

Flat steel products accounted for 6.792 million tons, marking a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. This included 5.973 million tons of hot-rolled coil, 2.018 million tons of cold-rolled coil, and around 1.146 million tons of coated steel products.

Production of long steel products stood at 8.043 million tons, with 983,000 tons of beam, reflecting a 5.6% rise year-on-year. Rebar production amounted to 6.484 million tons, while angle and channel production reached 576,000 tons.

Sponge iron production grew 11.2% year-on-year, while iron ore output totaled 44.332 million tons, and iron concentrate production hit 45.138 million tons during the eight-month period.

