Two Israeli occupation troops killed in southern Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that two soldiers, including a company commander of an engineering battalion of the Nahal Brigade, were killed in the southern city of Rafah.

It did not say how the troops were killed.

The latest fatalities bring the total number of Israeli occupying forces confirmed killed since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza to 817.

More than 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks across Gaza since last October.

