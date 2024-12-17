Zionist regime occupies another part of Syrian territory

The Zionist regime has continued its aggression and occupation of Syrian territory, specifically occupying the Yarmouk River and the Al-Wehda Dam in the southern part of the country, as reported by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV Network on Tuesday.

At the same time, news sources indicated that the Zionist regime's military was unable to take control of the Beit Jinn area in southern Syria due to local resistance, although their forces remained present around it.

Additionally, the Zionist forces have advanced toward eastern Syria, including the areas of Koya, Maariyah, and Al Qusayr.

Taking advantage of the developments in Syria and the fall of the government under President Bashar al-Assad last week, the Israeli army entered areas in the south of the country, especially the city of Quneitra and a buffer zone that was created under the 1974 dis-engagement deal.

This action took place at the same time Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the collapse of the 1974 agreement prompting harsh reactions from countries around the world.

