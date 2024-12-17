Iran's president, foreign minister to visit Egypt to attend D-8 summit

Baghaei said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Araghchi will lead a delegation to Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday evening to participate in the 21st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

He mentioned that the Council will convene with the foreign ministers from eight Islamic developing countries—including Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Bangladesh—on Wednesday, December 18.

The 21st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the D-8 will be held one day before the D-8 summit to finalize the summit's documents, he said, adding that the 11th summit of the D-8 will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2024, with the attendance of the presidents from the eight participating countries, including the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Baghaei noted that the central theme of this meeting has been established as 'Investing in Youth and Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Shaping the Future Economy'.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing every opportunity during multilateral gatherings to address regional issues, announcing that a special meeting of the leaders of eight countries is planned to review the situations in Palestine and Lebanon, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon.

