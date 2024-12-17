Israel, Hamas move closer to ceasefire deal in Gaza: Reports

The Israeli regime’s Channel 14 reported that, under the proposed agreement, several dozen Israeli captives would be released in exchange for between 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in multiple phases.

The report said that the potential ceasefire could last for 60 days, during which a number of Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment would also be freed.

According to the proposed deal, Palestinian refugees are expected to return to northern Gaza through a security mechanism that would ensure compliance from both parties.

The report claims that Hamas has softened its demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, with a reduced number of Israeli forces being stationed along the Philadelphi Corridor at the Gaza-Egypt border.

The Israeli regime is not committed to ending the war on Gaza, Channel 14 said, suggesting that hostilities could resume after the ceasefire unless a broader agreement is reached.

Israeli officials are optimistic about achieving this agreement before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

The Reuters news agency reported that an Israeli delegation was in Doha, Qatar, to discuss outstanding issues related to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of Israeli captives as part of indirect negotiations with Hamas.

4353**2050