Syrian opposition forces facing a 'big test' regarding Zionist regime: Iran MP

In an interview with IRNA's political correspondent on Tuesday, Azizi referred to the recent statements made by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding the situation in Syria, noting, "As the Supreme Leader pointed out in a meeting with a group of people, the evidence indicates that the United States was orchestrating the events unfolding in Syria. For an extended period, in collaboration with the Zionist regime, they had planned a project aimed at invading Syria."

He described Turkiye as a significant player in the developments in Syria, stating, "Despite Turkiye's commitment to Syria outlined in the Astana agreement, it has not fulfilled this agreement and has instead taken on a supportive and guiding role in the events in Syria."

Azizi pointed out that the Syrian people are the primary victims of these recent developments, adding, "During this period, the Zionist regime took advantage of the situation by targeting Syria's infrastructure and military centers, and even captured strategic areas, such as Quneitra."

Emphasizing that the Zionist regime should not be allowed to enter the region, he noted, “The entire Islamic front shares a common enemy: the Zionist regime. It is surprising that Muslim countries do not react to the regime's invasion of Syria. Additionally, the indifference and inaction of the Syrian opposition forces regarding the seizure of Syrian territories suggest a level of coordination between the Syrian opposition and the Zionists.”

Azizi evaluated the Syrian opposition in their big test of whether to accompany or confront the Zionist regime, stating, “They must demonstrate that if they are sensitive to the geography of Syria, they must now confront the Zionist regime.”

