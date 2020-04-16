Iranian students to return from Italy, Netherlands due to coronavirus outbreak

Mansour Gholami told IRNA that the number of Iranian non-medical students in other counties is very small. However, Iran is pursuing to return them home from countries that are engaged with the coronavirus.

Gholami said that Iranian students that study in Italy will return home with three flights of Mahan Airlines, and one flight is arranged for returning students from the Netherlands.

Many non-medical students who studied in China returned home in the very early days of the outbreak.

9417**2050

