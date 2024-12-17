Caspian Sea int'l cruise route to be launched soon: Iranian official

According to the Iran Ministry of Roads & Urban Development website reported, Ali-Akbar Marzban said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 8th International Expo of Transportation, Logistics, and Related Industries in Tehran that Russia plans to launch a new cruise route on the Caspian Sea.

This cruise route will visit all Caspian littoral states, namely Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia, he added.

According to the proposed plan by the Russian, cruise ships will depart from Astrakhan port in Russia and, after passing through the ports of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Baku in the Republic of Azerbaijan, it will arrive at Anzali port in Iran, he added.

Marzban said that Iran is taking the necessary measures for this plan and expresses hope that the Caspian Sea international cruise route will be launched soon.

According to Marzban, it is expected that this cruise route will be launched and the cruise ship will enter Iran in the next three months.

