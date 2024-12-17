Iran judiciary plans to sell oil tankers involved in smuggling

Mojtaba Ghahremani said on Tuesday that following a directive by Head of the Judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei to speed up making decisions on seized assets in judicial cases and the implementation of Iran’s anti-trafficking law, an extraordinary nationwide auction (No. 619) will be held to sell a significant portion of seized assets related to smuggling cases in the southern province.

The auction will be conducted by the Organization for Collection and Sale of State-owned Properties of Iran (OCSSPI) under the supervision of the General and Revolutionary Courts of Hormozgan province, Ghahremani noted.

He added that the two oil tankers, Saghah 2 and Ariana, which have been convicted by the court for being utilized in organized fuel smuggling, will be sold in this auction.

The judicial official also said that in addition to the two oil tankers, other items including various construction machinery, sedans, electrical appliances, and chemicals will be sold in this auction.

Ghahremani emphasized that the judiciary is determined to strike at the economic resources of smugglers and combat the trafficking networks relentlessly.

