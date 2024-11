Second Brigadier Lotfali Pakbaz noted that the smugglers were trying to transfer the illicit cargo to Persian Gulf Arab states.

The smuggled diesel fuel was identified and seized from two vessels in Arvand Rud, southwestern Iran, he added.

The smugglers involved have been arrested and handed over to judiciary officials, Pakbaz said.

Cheap fuel in Iran has made its trafficking quite lucrative and enticing.

6125**9417