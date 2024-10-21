Iran police seize 220k liters of smuggled fuel

Hossein Javanbakht, the head of the economic security police department in Razavi Khorasan province, announced on Monday the discovery of 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel stored in several warehouses in Mashhad.

He added that after a thorough intelligence operation, officers identified several warehouses across different locations in the city, coordinated with judicial authorities, raided those sites, and seized the smuggled fuel.

According to the police official, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the fuel smuggling issue and referred to judicial authorities for further investigation.

Javanbakht also urged Iranian citizens to report any criminal or illegal activities to the police.

