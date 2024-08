The Kish Island police force identified two launches carrying more than 150,000 liters of smuggled fuel, Ali Asghar Jamali told IRNA on Sunday.

During the police operation, the two launches carrying smuggled fuel were seized and seven people were arrested in this regard, he added.

The discovered fuel was loaded from the shores near Kish Island, he noted.

He stressed that the discovered fuel was all diesel.

