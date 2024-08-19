Officials, civil servants arrested over major fuel smuggling case in southeast Iran

The people arrested included managers and employees, the provincial official Ebrahim Hamidi said on Monday.

The arrestees have been detained on bribery charges, he said, adding that they are also charged with smuggling fuel.

The members of the dismantled gang had smuggled more than 40 million liters of diesel fuel over the past three years, he said.

The detainees had forged invoices to advance their illegal schemes, he further noted.

In late October 2023, the largest fuel smuggling gang in Iran with over 2,000 smugglers and five thousand trucks, trailers, and tankers was identified and dismantled.

