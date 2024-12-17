Supreme Leader rejects US, Zionist regime's belief about end of resistance

Addressing a meeting with a group of Iranian women on Tuesday, five days before the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (AS), the daughter of prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which marks Mother's Day in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of fighting the temptations, mischievous measures and soft war of the enemies planned deviate women from the values. He emphasized that issues related to women are among the critical concerns that Muslims should address.

The enemies of Iran have not remained idle and are busy hatching plots, he said, adding that they soon realized that the Islamic Revolution could not be defeated with hardware methods, so they resorted to software methods.

The soft methods of the enemies included temptations and dishonesty in their slogans, such as defending women and starting riots under the pretext of defending a group of women or a woman in a country, he stated.

Referring to the recent developments in Syria and the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, he said that the the path of the martyrs of the resistance continues and the people of Gaza and Lebanon are standing against the Zionists' daily attacks.

The Israeli regime is trying to besiege and eradicate Hezbollah forces through Syria, but the one who will be eradicated is Israel, he added.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar lost their bodies, but their thoughts remain, and their path continues. Gaza is under attack on a daily basis, and people are being martyred. But they stand firm and keep resisting. Lebanon continues to resist, the Supreme Leader said.

Commenting on the different views on the issue of women in the world, he said that by having the effective media, capitalism and its politicians hypocritically hide their criminal and corrupt motives to interfere with the affairs of the women globally and acquire illegitimate benefits under the guise of philosophical and humanitarian theories.

He said that it was necessary for the Islamic charter on women affairs to be explained for the general public to have a better understanding of the logic of Islam in this regard.

The Supreme Leader termed the issue of marriage as the first important principle in the charter of women in Islam, adding that according to several verses of Holy Qur'an, a man and a woman are equal and complete each other.

Saying that Islam has some emphasis on "hijab, chastity, and outfit", he commented that today's indecencies in the West are relatively new, and the descriptions of European women in the literary works of two or three centuries ago show that there were very careful in this regard in the West as well.

Iranian women have been able to protect the identity, culture and historical traditions of the country with their modesty, and chastity, he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei criticized the claim of defending women by starting a disturbance in a country as an example of the false slogans of ill-wishers.

He urged girls, women, professors, students and the entire society of women to stand against the temptations, insidious methods, and soft war tactics of ill-wishers aimed at deviation.

